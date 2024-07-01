Viral Video: Massive Crocodile Ventures On City Road In Ratnagiri's Chiplun Causing Panic Among Motorists |

Ratnagiri: A massive crocodile was spotted in the Chinchannaka area of Ratnagiri's Chiplun on Sunday, causing a widespread sense of fear in the area. A video of the crocodile in Chiplun has also gone viral on social media.

On Sunday night, a large crocodile was seen on the road, causing panic among passing motorists. Eyewitnesses captured a video of the crocodile on their phones, which quickly went viral on social media. The video has sparked concern about the frequent movement of crocodiles in human-populated areas.

However, there are no confirmed reports on what happened with the crocodile after the video went viral. It is alleged that the reptile returned to the river.

Crocodiles in the Shiv River

The Shiv River, which flows through Chiplun, is known to have a sizeable crocodile population. The discovery of a massive crocodile on the road in the Chinchannaka area caused a major stir. During the monsoon season, these crocodiles are often seen venturing into human settlements.

Similar Incident Reported Earlier

According to a report by ABP Maza, previously, a crocodile was found in the Govalkot area of the city and now another has been spotted in Chinchannaka. The crocodile in Chinchannaka reached the main road and a rickshaw driver, along with some individuals in a car, filmed the encounter. This video was later posted on social media.

Crocodile Sightings In Chiplun

Crocodiles frequently enter Chiplun city from the Vashishti and Shiv riverbanks. There have been previous incidents of crocodiles entering urban areas. The sighting of a crocodile in a human settlement is somehow considered normal in the area during monsoon. The administration is being urged to take measures to prevent crocodiles from leaving the river and entering the city.