Violence against women: IMC meet highlights issues  

Mumbai: The IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry organised an event on Thursday at Churchgate, wherein eminent personalities from different professions suggested plans to mitigate violence against women.

Ten leading speakers raised serious concerns over the rising cases of violence against women in the country. IMC President Ashish Vaid was one of the speakers and he raised a point

over how in India people worship deities in the female form — goddess Durga, Lakshmi and Saraswati, but still there are increased cases of violence reported against women.

Furthermore, he mentioned the Western influence, lesser percentage of women taking secondary education, movies, wrong content available on the internet easily and breakdown of family values as some of the causes for violence against women.

Analysing these points Vaid said, “To mitigate violence against women, our social fabric should be strong, instead of blaming others for influencing us. Maturity is needed to accept what is right and disregard the rest.

Moreover, focus is needed to provide equal opportunities to women at work and social media. Secondary education should provide subjects like moral science and counselling for both young girls and boys. Besides these, movies depicting violence against women and wrong content on internet need to be censored.”

Similarly, Preeti Mehta, President of the Rotary Club of Bombay and a qualified solicitor from Mumbai and England, stressed on the subject of providing sex education in schools. She spoke about the importance of sex education as an awareness tool to fight violence against women.

“It is a responsibility to educate the youth with the power of knowledge to protect them from sexual abuse. Moreover, sex education programmes need the collaboration of psychological experts who can address behavioural delinquencies and help to find an effective way to transcript the need for sexual responsibilities.”

Speaking on the process of criminal trial, Mehta said that handling the cases of violence against women with care is essential along with preserving the evidence. Having a well-integrated team of prosecutors, experts, judges and fast-track courts will ensure higher conviction rates and fairness in the prosecution of perpetrators.

Nirupama Subramanian, Resident Editor of the Indian Express, raised her concerns over the violence against women that is widespread in different countries.

She pointed out that in some countries this problem is treated as a public health issue, because it entails much in terms of health costs — depression, societal feelings, legal cost, law enforcement and social cost among all.