Vineet Gupta Takes Over As Chief Administrative Officer (Construction) Of WR

In a recent development, Vineet Gupta, an esteemed member of the Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE), has assumed the role of Chief Administrative Officer (Construction) of Western Railway. Gupta's appointment to this significant position took effect on July 10, 2023. He brings with him a wealth of experience and a distinguished career within the Indian Railways.

Vineet Gupta embarked on his journey with Indian Railways in 1990 when he joined as an Assistant Divisional Engineer at Igatpuri, Central Railway. Hailing from the esteemed Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal, he has since served in various capacities across different Zonal Railways, including Eastern Railway, Western Railway, and Central Railway, among others.

Throughout his career, Gupta has held notable positions such as Senior Deputy General Manager at South Eastern Railway in Garden Reach, Kolkata, Chief Engineer (Construction) at Central Railway, Secretary to General Manager, and Divisional Railway Manager of Western Railway's Ratlam Division from November 2019 to October 2022. His diverse experience encompasses roles like Sr. Professor (Bridge) at IRICEN/Pune, Deputy Chief Engineer (Construction) at Central Railway, Senior Divisional Engineer (Coordination) at Bhusaval, and Divisional Engineer at Central Railway, Mumbai.

Trained in Malaysia, Singapore

Vineet Gupta's expertise extends beyond his extensive service within the Indian Railways. He has received international training in Malaysia and Singapore, enhancing his understanding of global railway systems. His remarkable contributions include notable projects like the Amravati-Narkhed 155 km new line, the doubling of the 42 km line between Diva-Vasai, the construction of new platforms at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminal station (CSMT), and the development of the 7th line between CSMT and Wadi Bunder station. His exceptional skills in civil engineering and bridge works have garnered recognition and commendation.

Apart from his professional accomplishments, Vineet Gupta also exhibits a keen interest in sports, railway history, heritage, and socio-cultural activities. This well-rounded approach to his work and personal life showcases his dedication and passion for his chosen field.

With his appointment as Chief Administrative Officer (Construction) of Western Railway, Vineet Gupta is poised to bring his extensive knowledge, experience, and leadership skills to further enhance the development and infrastructure of the region's railway network. His appointment marks a significant milestone in his illustrious career and holds great promise for the future of Western Railway's construction projects.