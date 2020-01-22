Villagers of Pathri to meet CM Uddhav Thackeray today

After the meeting, Pathri Congress MLA Suresh Warpudkar said, Thackeray should have invited a delegation from Pathri along with the one from Shirdi on Monday and discussed the matter.

"We have evidence to prove Saibaba was born in Pathri and based on this fact we sought a grant of Rs 100 crore for Pathri's development," he said.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena said that Thackeray should not be blamed for the "uncalled for" controversy over the birthplace of Sai Baba as nobody can tell whether the 19th century saint was actually born in Shirdi.