Villagers of Pathri to meet CM Uddhav Thackeray today

Mumbai No resolution to the row over the birthplace of Sai Baba appeared in sight even as residents of Pathri in Marathwada region, who claim the 19th century saint was born there, are slated to meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on the issue on Wednesday.
Reports that Thackeray, during his meeting with Shirdi residents on Monday, withdrew his statement that referred to Pathri as Sai Baba's birthplace have upset residents and this was evident at their meeting in Pathri on Tuesday.
After the meeting, Pathri Congress MLA Suresh Warpudkar said, Thackeray should have invited a delegation from Pathri along with the one from Shirdi on Monday and discussed the matter.
"We have evidence to prove Saibaba was born in Pathri and based on this fact we sought a grant of Rs 100 crore for Pathri's development," he said.
Meanwhile, Shiv Sena said that Thackeray should not be blamed for the "uncalled for" controversy over the birthplace of Sai Baba as nobody can tell whether the 19th century saint was actually born in Shirdi.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)