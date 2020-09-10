Vikel Te Pikel initiative launched to fetch Maharashtra farmers higher prices

The Maharashtra government, in a bid to help farmers get the market and higher price for their agriculture produce, launched a special campaign. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that the government will develop a value chain for farmers to grow crops that will have an assured market. The Vikel Te Pikel campaign will thereby help farmers to effectively tackle market conditions and get a fair price for their agricultural produce.

The government has called upon farmers to choose crops that will be marketable and attract a fair price. “The government will create a value chain to sell and market the produce directly from the farms to the homes. This will be achieved by increasing the efficiency and innovation in farming,’’ said Thackeray.

The government proposes to provide electricity at day time so that farmers do not have to go to the fields at night to irrigate their farms.

Agriculture Minister Dadaji Bhuse said a Village Agriculture Development Committee will be established. Further, the government will implement Balasaheb Thackeray Agribusiness and Rural Transformation Project to transform the sector. He said, despite the present crisis, the government has waived off farm loans of 30 lakh farmers and purchased agricultural products worth Rs 10,000 crore.

Moreover, the government proposes to promote the cultivation of vegetables and fruits, as there has been an increase in demand and scope for scaling up the exports. Minister of Horticulture Sandipan Bhumare said the government will give preference to farmers who are engaged in experimentation and innovation, women self-help groups, farmers producing companies and farmers groups.