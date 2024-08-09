Vijay Waddetiwar Slams Ajit Pawar's Power Ambition; Criticises BJP Rap Song Targeting Congress

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar | File Picture

Mumbai: Opposition leader in State Assembly Vijay Waddetiwar strongly criticised Ajit Pawar who on Wednesday said that I would have brought the entire party with me if i had known i could be CM. Waddetiwar said Ajit Pawar is greedy for power only. Always remaining in Power is the only ideology of Pawar. For him staying power is everything. Ajit Pawar is greedy for power and he fell short to please Delhi leaders of BJP.

During the book launch ceremony of Eknath Shinde at Thane Gadkarirangayatan on wednesday. Ajit Pawar had expressed his wish to become CM of Maharashtra. BJP has released a rap song against MVA. Wadettiwar also criticised rap song makers who used foul language against senior Congress leaders in rap songs.

Wadettiwar said "We are taking suggestions from legal experts to lodge complaints against the rap song maker. Song makers should be punished. BJP has left its level and its language is falling down day by day "

While criticising BJP led government in Maharashtra he alleged mahyuti has formed government by breaking MLAs from other parties and there is only two month life is left with the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra. Wadettiwar informed that discussion among the MVA alliance is positive and on the August 16 combine rally has been organised of UBT, Congress and NCP at Shanmukhanand.

He supported Uddhav's visit to Delhi. Uddhav is one of the important leaders he has the right to meet anyone. but he went to Delhi to meet MVA alliance party leaders on the backdrop of the State Assembly Election.

Wadettiwar also informed that On August 20 on the birth anniversary of late Rajiv Gandhi all the leaders like Soniya Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge will also remain present on that occasion.