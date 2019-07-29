Video of stray cow entering lecture hall of IIT-Bombay goes viral

Mumbai: An undated video of a stray cow entering a lecture hall of the IIT-Bombay campus has gone viral, embarrassing the authorities at the country's premier institute of learning.

When contacted, an IIT-B spokesperson here on Monday said it is not clear from the video when or where the incident occurred and they are inquiring about it before issuing an official statement later today.

Students in a first-floor lecture hall, nevertheless were stunned and amused to see a bewildered white cow with dark spots and medium horns suddenly gallivanting inside their classroom, entering from one side and walking out of the door on the other side.

Some students, who were taking a test, even got up and tried to shoo away the cow, but she went on her chosen route calmly without any fuss.