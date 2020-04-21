Video of restaurant flouting lockdown in Dharavi goes viral, owner booked by cops

Mumbai: A restaurant owner and staff in Dharavi were booked for running a restaurant in violation of the complete lockdown after a video of the hotel serving customers inside its premises with the shutter down went viral on social media. While Dharavi has become a new hotspot with the highest CoVID-19 cases reported from a single area, the video showing crowd gathering in one of its localities has raised several concerns.

With 30 news cases, Dharavi, as on April 20, reported 168 total cases, including 11 deaths.

Indira Nagar, the locality in Dharavi, where the video was shot, has three cases as on April 17. Meanwhile, the video shows how every shop in the locality, including small eateries, poultry shops and fruits sellers, are open and people are seen openly flouting social distancing norms.

“The video is more than a week old. We have already forwarded it to the police for necessary action. Social distancing in areas as crowded as Dharavi is very difficult. Still, we are putting in all possible effort to contain the spread. Some people just don't listen, others have no option, as they live in a very tiny house," said a senior BMC official.

Meanwhile, an offence against the restaurant where people were seen sitting in the video was registered by the Shahu Nagar police station on Saturday. "The video is not fake, an offence against one of the restaurant owners has been registered. We have shut the restaurant and sealed it," said Niyati Thakkar Deputy Commissioner of Police ( Zone V).

"Why only the restaurant, why not other shops? They were also operating, they must not cater to residents who do not cover their face or ensure social distance. Everyone seen in the video is least bothered and are standing so much close to each other," said Mangal Nadar, a resident of Dharavi.

This is not the first incident where the lockdown has been violated. A restaurant owner and staff at Nagpada in south Mumbai was booked for running the restaurant in violation of the complete lockdown. The video of the restaurant operating and flouting the social distancing norm had gone viral on social media.