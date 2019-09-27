Video of Nagpur MLA arguing with elderly woman goes viral

Mumbai: With barely a month left for the assembly election, political parties have begun to take pot shots at each other. In a video gone viral, a Nagpur legislator and a Congress leader, Sunil Kedar has been found arguing with an elderly woman.

Kedar was campaigning in the Parasodi village of Kalmeshwar taluka in Nagpur. During the campaign, an elderly woman, Kantabai questioned Kedar for not doing any work in the constituency. She is also being heard questioning the Nagpur MP for not carrying out any developmental work in the constituency.

Kadam defended himself saying, he has done whatever is expected of a legislator in one term. “I have done whatever I am supposed to do. Have you not see any development in your constituency?” countered Kedar.

While the incident was taking place, Cong workers nearby were laughing back and forth mocking the woman. It was not taken kindly by villagers present there. Realising the situation could go out of hand, Kedar decided to scoot from the spot.