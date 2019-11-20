Video of Fadnavis saying 'we have decided equal sharing of posts' goes viral on social media

Fadnavis, who is the only second chief minister in the state to complete the full five-year term, asserted he will be at the helm once again. In the recent polls to 288-member Assembly, the BJP won 105 seats, a loss of 17 seats compared to its 2014 tally. The Sena's tally also came down to 56 seats from 63 in 2014. A resurgent NCP won 54 and the Congress bagged 44 seats.

President's rule was imposed in the state in Maharashtra after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari sent a report to the Centre stating that formation of a stable government was impossible in the current situation despite all his efforts. The BJP and Shiv Sena, who fought the October 21 state elections in alliance, secured a comfortable majority by winning 105 and 56 seats, respectively, in the 288-member Assembly.

But the BJP did not cede the Sena's demand of sharing the chief minister's post, leading to falling apart of the nearly three-decade-old alliance. The Congress and NCP have won 44 and 54 seats.