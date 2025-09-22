 VIDEO: Mumbai Woman Sub-Inspector Misbehaves With Complainants At VP Road Police Station, Enquiry Ordered
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiVIDEO: Mumbai Woman Sub-Inspector Misbehaves With Complainants At VP Road Police Station, Enquiry Ordered

VIDEO: Mumbai Woman Sub-Inspector Misbehaves With Complainants At VP Road Police Station, Enquiry Ordered

A woman sub-inspector allegedly misbehaved with a group of people at a police station in south Mumbai, prompting the authorities to initiate an enquiry into the incident, an official said on Monday.

PTIUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 04:11 PM IST
article-image
VP Road police station incident under probe after woman sub-inspector’s alleged misconduct | Facebook

Mumbai, Sep 22: A woman sub-inspector allegedly misbehaved with a group of people at a police station in south Mumbai, prompting the authorities to initiate an enquiry into the incident, an official said on Monday.

Video of Incident Goes Viral

A video of the incident that took place at the VP Road police station in Girgaon on September 18 has surfaced on social media.

Officer Removes Name Tag and Throws It

FPJ Shorts
Manipur: Doctors, Nurses And Staff Of RIMS Imphal Suspend Services After Assault On Senior Consultant Sparks Outrag
Manipur: Doctors, Nurses And Staff Of RIMS Imphal Suspend Services After Assault On Senior Consultant Sparks Outrag
Tamil Nadu: Trichy School Roof Collapse Sparks Safety Concerns; BJP's K Annamalai Slams DMK Govt
Tamil Nadu: Trichy School Roof Collapse Sparks Safety Concerns; BJP's K Annamalai Slams DMK Govt
'Umpires Se Toh Mil Le': Gautam Gambhir Tells His Players As Team India Avoid Handshake With Their Pakistani Counterparts After Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Clash; Video
'Umpires Se Toh Mil Le': Gautam Gambhir Tells His Players As Team India Avoid Handshake With Their Pakistani Counterparts After Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Clash; Video
From Quinton De Kock To Shahid Afridi: Check Out The List Of Players Who Made A Comeback To Cricket After Retirement
From Quinton De Kock To Shahid Afridi: Check Out The List Of Players Who Made A Comeback To Cricket After Retirement

The official said that a group of people, including a woman, had arrived at the police station to lodge a complaint, when the on-duty woman sub-inspector got involved in a heated argument with them.

During the verbal spat, the woman officer removed the name tag from her uniform and threw it at them, even as one of them was recording the incident on his mobile phone, he said.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai PSI Durga Kharde Loses Temper, Flings Nameplate At Complainant Inside VP Road Police Station;...
article-image

Enquiry Initiated by ACP

Taking cognisance of the incident, the authorities have ordered an enquiry by the Assistant Commissioner of Police of Girgaon division, the official said.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane: MNS Workers Vandalise Kindergarten After Teacher Assaults 2-Year-Old For Not Clapping On...

Thane: MNS Workers Vandalise Kindergarten After Teacher Assaults 2-Year-Old For Not Clapping On...

VIDEO: Mumbai Woman Sub-Inspector Misbehaves With Complainants At VP Road Police Station, Enquiry...

VIDEO: Mumbai Woman Sub-Inspector Misbehaves With Complainants At VP Road Police Station, Enquiry...

Watch: Mumbai's Most Unique 'Moving' Durga Idol On A Nandi Bull Goes Viral This Navratri

Watch: Mumbai's Most Unique 'Moving' Durga Idol On A Nandi Bull Goes Viral This Navratri

Mumbai Metro 4, 4A Trial Begins In Thane; All To Know About Line Connecting Wadala To Gaimukh| VIDEO

Mumbai Metro 4, 4A Trial Begins In Thane; All To Know About Line Connecting Wadala To Gaimukh| VIDEO

Caught On CCTV: OBC Activist Navnath Waghmare’s Car Set Ablaze In Jalna Amid Maratha Quota Row,...

Caught On CCTV: OBC Activist Navnath Waghmare’s Car Set Ablaze In Jalna Amid Maratha Quota Row,...