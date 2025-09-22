VIDEO: Mumbai Woman Sub-Inspector Misbehaves With Complainants At VP Road Police Station, Enquiry Ordered

VP Road police station incident under probe after woman sub-inspector’s alleged misconduct | Facebook

Mumbai, Sep 22: A woman sub-inspector allegedly misbehaved with a group of people at a police station in south Mumbai, prompting the authorities to initiate an enquiry into the incident, an official said on Monday.

Video of Incident Goes Viral

A video of the incident that took place at the VP Road police station in Girgaon on September 18 has surfaced on social media.

Officer Removes Name Tag and Throws It

The official said that a group of people, including a woman, had arrived at the police station to lodge a complaint, when the on-duty woman sub-inspector got involved in a heated argument with them.

During the verbal spat, the woman officer removed the name tag from her uniform and threw it at them, even as one of them was recording the incident on his mobile phone, he said.

Enquiry Initiated by ACP

Taking cognisance of the incident, the authorities have ordered an enquiry by the Assistant Commissioner of Police of Girgaon division, the official said.

