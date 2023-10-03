Video: MNS Workers Thrash Hawkers On Kalyan Skywalk For Allegedly Attacking Local Youth |

Thane: A video has surfaced on the internet in which the Maharashtra Navanirman Sena (MNS) workers can be seen thrashing a group of hawkers on the skywalk of Kalyan railway station. The exact time of the incident is not known yet, however, the video has surfaced online on Monday.

According to local reports, a local youth was badly misbehaved and beaten by a gang of hawkers at the Skywalk of Kalyan Railway Station recently. Following this incident, when MNS workers came to know about this, they immediately reached the spot of the incident. After that, MNS workers thrashed the hawkers involved in the matter and handed them over to the police.

Recent Incident Of Assault In Mumbai

This comes days after a youth was thrashed by 4 individuals in Kandivali for refusing to chant 'Jai Shri Ram slogans.' Siddharth Angure (34), who works with Mahindra company on a contract basis and resides in Krantinagar, Kandivali East, was returning home from his office at 11.30 pm on September 25.

He was talking with his brother over the phone on the way when suddenly four individuals stopped him on the road and demanded that he say 'Jai Shri Ram.'

Angure refused, and the accused verbally abused him, questioning his religious affiliation. They then physically assaulted him, beating him with their hands and legs, and dragged him on the ground. His brother overheard the incident over the phone, and he and his nephew immediately arrived at the scene, rescuing Angure from the accused.

Case Filed Against Four Accused

A case was filed against four individuals from Kranti Nagar, Kandivali East, accused of causing hurt and provoking a breach of peace. The accused, identified as Suraj Tiwari, Arun Pandey, Pandit and Rajesh, have been charged under sections 323 (causing hurt), 34 (common intention), 341 (wrongful restraint), 504 (provoking breach of the peace), and 506 (public mischief) at Kurar police station on September 27.