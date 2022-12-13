VIDEO: Massive fire breaks out in Mumbai's Mahim-Bandra reclamation area; doused

A massive broke out in Mumbai’s Mahim-Bandra reclamation area on Tuesday afternoon.
The fire brigade, Police and Ward Staff were rushed to the spot. The blaze was brought under control, and no injuries were reported
It was a level-1 fire and it was reported at 1433 hrs (2.33 PM).
Thick smoke can be seen billowing from the site and soon the smoke engulfed the surrounding areas as captured in videos on social media.
