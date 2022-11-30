VIDEO: Fire engulfs apartment in Kalyan; 6 of a family, including a six-month-old baby, narrowly escape

e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiVIDEO: Fire engulfs apartment in Kalyan; 6 of a family, including a six-month-old baby, narrowly escape

The blaze erupted late Tuesday night after a gas leakage in the apartment located on the first floor of a building and spread to the entire house, they said.

AgenciesUpdated: Wednesday, November 30, 2022, 09:09 AM IST
article-image
Thane: Two women received severe burns after a fire broke out in an apartment in Kalyan area of Maharashtra's Thane district, fire brigade officials said on Wednesday.

Six persons, including a six-month-old child, were trapped in the house after the fire.

A jawan of the Mumbai Police's Force One unit, who was passing by on a scooter, stopped to provide assistance and brought out the house occupants safely with the help of neighbours.

The house occupants were brought down through a scaffolding which was tied to the building for some civil work, officials said.

Two women suffered serious burns in the blaze and were admitted to a hospital in Airoli, they said.

The apartment was damaged due to the fire, an official said.

Local firemen later brought the blaze under control, the official added.

