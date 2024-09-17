 Video: Chaos At Mumbai International Airport, Passengers Left Stranded In Long Queues
An anxious crowd was seen at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Tuesday morning as passengers were stranded in long queues. Many fliers took social media platform 'X' tagging Airport Authority complaining about the mismanagement. There is no official response from Airport Authorities yet.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Tuesday, September 17, 2024, 12:47 PM IST
Sreengrab from videos showing chaos at Mumbai Airport on Tuesday | X

A chaos was seen at the Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Tuesday morning. Several passengers posted photos and videos on social media tagging Airport Authorities complaining about the situation.

Today, September 17 is a public holiday in Maharashtra on the occasion of Ganpati visarjan. Rush is seen at the airport. However, passengers were annoyed seeing the mismanaged crowd at the airport, including the long queues at the security check-up.

"Perhaps time to reassess your operational processes to cater to higher demand in morning flights. At least 300 people standing in line for security, pretty sure 50% missing their flights," posted passenger Shlok Srivastav tagging CSMIA.

"Will never board a flight from T1 Mumbai airport again," posted some users.

Odisha: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Meets Beneficiaries Of PM Awas Yojana-Urban In Bhubaneswar; Video
'We Have Created A Roadmap To Solve Manipur Issue,' Says Union Home Minister Amit Shah
'Violation Of Consumer Rights': Dejected Fan Sends Legal Notice To Diljit Dosanjh After Failing To Get Dil-Luminati Show Tickets
Karnataka Language Activists Demand Introduction Of In-Flight Announcements In Kannada At Bengaluru's Kempegowda Airport

Amid the chaos, an official response from Airport Authorities is awaited.

Meanwhile, the CSMIA (Mumbai Airport) gave generic replied to the fliers complains of Tuesday saying, "We've taken note of your feedback & shared it with the concerned team for their attention. The safety, comfort & well-being of our passengers is our topmost priority."

The incidents of passengers starnded at Mumbai airport is now new. It was mere two days ago, when the passengers at Mumbai International Airport were standed for hours inside the aircraft, highlighting the major mismanagement from authorities.

In the wee hours of Sunday, September 15, when a IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Qatar faced major delays. Due to a technical issue with the plane, passengers were eventually asked to deboard and wait in a holding area at Mumbai airport, leaving the passengers furious.

