Victory procession: Rohit Pawar comes up with emotional Facebook post

Mumbai: A day after the BJP alleged him of showing off his wealth, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Rohit Pawar has come up with an emotional post on Facebook on Saturday.

Rohit held a grand roadshow at the Karjat Jamkhed constituency, where he defeated BJP politician and state minister of the outgoing government Ram Shinde. The procession witnessed around 30 JCB vehicles and 10 cranes spraying colours on the crowd.

Hundreds of people gathered to witness the roadshow.

BJP blamed Rohit’s action to be insensitive, saying when NCP supremo Sharad Pawar is meeting rain-affected farmers, junior Pawar is busy spending money. However, Rohit claimed the whole arrangement was made by his party workers and supporters to show their love.

In the post, Rohit stated he cherishes his commitment to the people of the soil and his actions were not intended to hurt the sentiments of the farmers. He further said it was the party workers who decided to shower there love on him and the roadshow was a gesture to thank the voters of his constituency.

“From my childhood, I learned that even if one person is hurt we need to console him. Yesterday was a special day for me, as I got to spend the day with the voters of Karjat-Jamkhed. With a clean heart and mind I will continue to serve the people at a faster pace,” said Rohit in the post.