'Vicious' campaign by Republic and Times Now against Mumbai Police was 'unfair', says Bombay High Court

The Bombay High Court on Monday criticised the media and specifically Republic TV and Times Now news channels for running a "vicious" campaign against the Mumbai Police for its probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The HC said the campaign against the Mumbai Police was "ill-founded".

A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish Kulkarni also reminded the media of its "duty towards the society" and advised against sensationalising everything.

"The campaign against Mumbai Police of having suppressed facts appears to be ill-founded in view of the order of the Supreme Court that recorded a prima facie satisfaction of the apex court based on the material placed on record, which does not suggest any wrongdoing by city police," the bench said.

"Although obstruction to the Bihar Police team could have been avoided so as not to give rise to any suspicion on the bonafide of the enquiry," the bench added.

The judges further held that the criticism of the city police for the alleged "shoddy probe in SSR death case, was uncalled for and unfair.

"Mumbai Police cannot be accused of any wrongdoing by the electronic media and, prima facie, the criticism made seems to be not fair. The former senior police officers (petitioners) could be justified in their concern that persistent criticism could bring down the morale of the police force and prove counter-productive and, therefore, utmost care should be taken to present reports that are tested and found to be true and correct," the judges held.