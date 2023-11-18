 Veteran Marathi Actor Mohan Agashe To Receive 'Jeevan Gaurav' Award At State-Level 'Atal Karandak' One Act Competition
MLA Prashant Thakur revealed that Dr Mohan Agashe would be honoured with the 'Jeevan Gaurav' award during the December 10, 2023, prize distribution ceremony.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, November 18, 2023, 12:07 PM IST
article-image
Padmashri Dr Mohan Agashe will receive the 'Jeevan Gaurav' award during the state-level 'Atal Karandak' one-act competition final in Panvel on December 10, 2023 | Facebook

The 'Jeevan Gaurav' award will be conferred upon senior artist Padmashri Dr Mohan Agashe during the state-level 'Atal Karandak' one-act competition final in Panvel on December 10, 2023. Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur, President of Ramsheth Thakur Social Development Board, made the announcement. The award holds a cash of Rs 1 lakh.

Organized by the Ramsheth Thakur Social Development Board, Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Natya Parishad Panvel Branch, and Changu Kana Thakur College (Autonomous) at Khanda Colony, the 'Atal Karandak' one-act competition is in its 10th year.

The final round of the competition is scheduled from December 8-10 at Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Theater in Panvel. Preliminary rounds have already been conducted across various centres in Maharashtra, and the event has garnered attention for introducing new concepts and promoting quality one-act plays.

MLA Prashant Thakur revealed that Mohan Agashe would be honoured with the 'Jeevan Gaurav' award during the prize distribution ceremony on December 10. The event will draw over 100 one-act actors from across the state, showcasing their creativity and theatrical talent.

