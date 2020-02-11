Veteran journalist Nandu Kulkarni passes away at 70

Veteran journalist Nandu R Kulkarni died of a heart attack at a suburban hospital here on Tuesday, sources said.

The Mumbai bureau chief of "The Statesman" was 70.

A bachelor, Kulkarni lived alone in the western suburb of Borivali here, sources said.

Having started his career as an intern with 'The Indian Express' in 1976, Nandu as he was known in journalistic circles used to report on economic offences.

He was with "The Indian Express" for 16 years.

Nandu joined "The Statesman" in 1992 and as the bureau chief, he would report on a wide range of subjects including politics and business.