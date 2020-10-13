'Very unfortunate': Maha Guv BS Koshyari's 'secular' jibe at Uddhav draws flak from Asaduddin Owaisi

Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari on Monday wrote a scathing letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, questioning him regarding the reopening of temples in the state. Koshyari mentioned that he has received three representations demanding that places of worship be reopened. "It is ironic that while on one hand, the State government has permitted the opening of bars, restaurants and beaches, on the other hand, our Gods and Goddesses have been condemned to stay in the lockdown," Koshyari wrote in his letter.

He further mocked Uddhav and asked, "I wonder if you are receiving any divine premonition to keep postponing the reopening of the places of worships time and again or have you suddenly turned 'secular' yourself, the term you hated?"

This curt letter by the Governor has not only invited a biting response from the Chief Minister but also AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has called it "very unfortunate".

Taking to Twitter, Owaisi wrote, "Very unfortunate that this is coming from a Governor, someone who has sworn an oath on the Constitution. That oath did not require a test on ‘Hindutva-ness’. The CM’s commitment to Hindutva in discharging his duties is irrelevant & should not even have been raised."