Versova murder: Teen was killed 30 mins after talking to father

Three days after the body of a 19-year-old collegian, Sonam Shukla, was found tied with an internet cable wire inside a gunny bag, the probe by Versova Police has revealed that she was killed 30 minutes after she told her father that she was at her friend's house and would soon come home. The arrested accused, Mohammad Ansari, 23, also confessed to the police that a verbal spat between the duo was a trigger for the murder.

The teenager, who was preparing her medical entrance exam after passing her junior college, allegedly had an affair with Ansari, and was at his Goregaon (W) home, where he strangled her to death. Police claimed that Ansari said in his statement, he had purchased the gunny bag from a shop in Prem Nagar area after strangling the teen and later stashing her body in it. Ansari then took the gunny bag with him on a two-wheeler, only to dump it in Malad creek.

According to police, Ansari, who was pursuing a Company Secretary (CS) course and used to look after his father’s bakery shop, was produced before the Bandra Holiday Court on Sunday and remanded to police custody till May 4. He told the police that Shukla had visited him when he was alone at his home on April 25, but a heated argument ensued between the duo, wherein he killed her.

The victim’s father Shrikant Shukla said that she wants a harsh punishment for Ansari as their daughter was a bright child and innocent. He said that the family is devastated after the incident and had never anticipated something like this would happen. Sonam, who had scored 84 per cent in SSC, was preparing for MBBS with the help of an NGO, which was financially aiding her.

The Versova police, meanwhile, are in the process of recovering the mobile phone that Ansari threw away after killing Shukla and will soon seize the two wheeler used in the crime.

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 10:03 PM IST