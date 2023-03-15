Versova-Ghatkopar Metro services disrupted | File Photo

Metro rail services on the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar route witnessed a brief disruption on Tuesday evening as the door of a rake heading to Ghatkopar wouldn't shut due to a technical glitch. This resulted in delayed operations during the evening rush hour. Around 7.15pm, passengers in the faulty train were asked to disembark at Chakala (JB Nagar) metro station, following which the rake was withdrawn from service around 7.30pm.

“Normal train operation resumed and trains will be as per schedule,” said a Mumbai Metro 1 spokesperson. However, the metro operations continued to be behind schedule resulting in an excessive rush at several metro stations – especially Andheri, Marol Naka and Ghatkopar – making it difficult to manage the crowd.

Twitterati, Sonu Kanojia posted that Mumbai Metro 1 towards Ghatkopar is running late “due to technical reasons. Huge crowd at Marol Naka metro station.”

Meanwhile, the crowd inside the train was akin to suburban locals, making it difficult for people to move within.

