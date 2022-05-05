Versova-Bandra Sealink Substantial work to begin post-monsoon: Maharashtra govt

The much-awaited Versova-Bandra Sealink work has been initiated however, substantial work will only begin post-monsoon i.e October 1 onwards, said an official from the state government, who did not wish to be named adding that, "though machinery mobilization work on site has been started, but as we are already into May and the previous contractor did not begin work inside the sea, therefore, the new contractor will not be allowed to venture into the sea as monsoon is nearing. Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) doesn't allow work inside sea during monsoon season due to risk factors."

If the VBSL work had been started in the sea, the restriction would have not come into effect for the new contractor, he explained.

Meanwhile, to expedite the project work, MSRDC is also planning to use the land parcel opposite its Bandra Headquarters which is being used by MMRDA for metro casting yard purposes at present.

As per MSRDC, they are in talks with MMRDA and the private contractors. If two casting yards are available, the VBSL civil work can be done quickly, believes MSRDC. However, the idea is still at a nascent stage and so far the appointed contractor has only one casting yard of Malad.

The Free Press Journal had reported how MSRDC issued showcase notices to Reliance Infra-Astaldi JV contractors for failure to complete the work on the expected timeline. Whereas Reliance Infra has sold all shares to its partner company in January this year.

As machinery mobilization work is underway, the overall progress of project civil work is just at 2.5 percent. The work will expedite once the monsoon is over as the bridge is only passing from the sea, therefore, the new contractor has to wait until the restriction is over.

The 18-km long VBSL will be almost two kilometers away from the seashore and into the sea.

As per the MSRDC, this will not hamper the beach view or aesthetics of the shoreline. Moreover, to ensure the livelihood of fishermen remain unaffected and ensure easy passage of boats, the piers will be at a distance of 50 metres each, and a total of 800 piers will come up in the sea, as per the MSRDC.

A Rs. 7,000 crore VBSL work agreement was signed with the previous contractor in 2018. The project will be done on EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) model whereas the new project completion deadline is by end of 2024.

