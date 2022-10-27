Vegetable price rise: Coriander, spinach and fenugreek leaves shoot upto Rs 40 per bunch in Mumbai

Picture for representation | File

Navi Mumbai: The supply of green vegetables, especially leafy vegetables, dipped again due to rainfall during the second week in October in many parts of the state. This has resulted in the rise of their prices in retail where one bunch of coriander, spinach and fenugreek leaves reached Rs 40. Even other green vegetables like flowers, capsicum, and peas doubled.

As per the administrative office of the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC), the arrival of vegetables decreased by around 30 to 40 percent due to extended monsoon rainfall.

Normally, the Mumbai APMC in Vashi receives around 550 to 600 vehicles laden with vegetables on a daily basis during this season. However, in the last week, the supply has come down to 450 to 500 vehicles, most of which are small pickup vans. “The shelf life of leafy vegetables is very low and they also get spoiled in transportation,” said a trader from APMC.