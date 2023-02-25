e-Paper Get App
Veena Kapoor murder: Accused son Sachin searched for hilly spot to dispose body, cameras

The chargesheet stated that Sachin's house help Lalukumar Mandal aided him in the crime by removing 10 CCTV cameras and a (digital video recorder) DVR device from Veena's bedroom.

Updated: Saturday, February 25, 2023, 10:11 AM IST
Veena Kapoor murder: Accused son Sachin searched for hilly spot to dispose body, cameras | File
A shocking revelation has come to light in the murder case of veteran TV actress Veena Kapoor.

The 420-page chargesheet submitted by the police claimed that Sachin, after killing his 74-year-old mother in their Juhu flat early on December 6 searched the internet for a hilly location near Mumbai to dispose of the body, along with the CCTV cameras and the digital video recorder (DVR) device that captured him assaulting his mother with a baseball bat.

The chargesheet added that Sachin then put the body in a carton and dumped it in a 30ft valley on Neral-Matheran Road.

Sachin Kapoor arrested

Following the murder, the Juhu Police arrested the deceased`s son Sachin Kapoor and servant Chhotu alias Lalukumar Mandal in connection with the murder.

The accused said that a property dispute was going on between the two, due to which he committed the crime.

The Police have registered a case against the accused under sections 302,201 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigation is underway.

