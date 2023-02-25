Veena Kapoor murder: Accused son Sachin searched for hilly spot to dispose body, cameras | File

A shocking revelation has come to light in the murder case of veteran TV actress Veena Kapoor.

The 420-page chargesheet submitted by the police claimed that Sachin, after killing his 74-year-old mother in their Juhu flat early on December 6 searched the internet for a hilly location near Mumbai to dispose of the body, along with the CCTV cameras and the digital video recorder (DVR) device that captured him assaulting his mother with a baseball bat.

The chargesheet further stated that Sachin's house help Lalukumar Mandal aided him in the crime by removing 10 CCTV cameras and a (digital video recorder) DVR device from Veena's bedroom.

The chargesheet added that Sachin then put the body in a carton and dumped it in a 30ft valley on Neral-Matheran Road.

Sachin Kapoor arrested

Following the murder, the Juhu Police arrested the deceased`s son Sachin Kapoor and servant Chhotu alias Lalukumar Mandal in connection with the murder.

The accused said that a property dispute was going on between the two, due to which he committed the crime.

The Police have registered a case against the accused under sections 302,201 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigation is underway.