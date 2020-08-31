VCs and Maha Govt reach at a consensus for holding online final year exams in first week of October

Samant said the Supreme Court in its ruling had said the examinations will take place but had given an option to the states to approach the University Grants Commission (UGC) to postpone them beyond September 30 due to the present Covid 19 crisis. "The Vice-Chancellors of the 13 non-agricultural universities in the state have suggested seeking extension till October 31 from UGC. They also urged that the meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority headed by the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray needs to be convened soon and give its nod for proposing to the UGC an extension for holding final year examinations,’’ he added.

Samant informed that he will discuss with the CM for convening the SDMA meeting on Wednesday and thereafter as suggested by VCs a request will be made the UGC for postponement of the final year examinations

“Students have doubts about when the exams will start. We had said from day one that it will not happen as if exams will be announced today and it will be held tomorrow. Students will get full September for preparations and then the examinations will be held in the first week of October. Some universities will announce the results by October 31 while some universities by November 10,”said Samant.

"A request has been made to the vice-chancellors to ensure that students do not have to go out of the house and appear for examinations at the centres,’’ said the minister. He further stated that it was also requested that all universities should take care that the students would not be physically and mentally disturbed. He added that a six member committee headed by the Mumbai University VC Dr Suhas Pednekar is working quite hard to suggest its recommendations.

“The Vice-Chancellors and the Pednekar Committee have requested for one more day for the meeting and discussion. A meeting will be held on Wednesday at 4 pm to decide how the exams will be conducted. After that, another proposal will be submitted to the government,” said Samant.

He reiterated that there has been unanimous view among the VCs that the students should not go out of the house but they should be allowed to appear from home.‘’Taking exams of 7 lakh 92 thousand 385 students in Corona crisis is a very challenging one. However, I hope that the VCs will properly complete the examination process,’’ he noted.