VBSL casting yard: Government files review petition in Bombay High Court

Mumbai: Faced with a loss of Rs68 lakh per day after the Bombay High Court (HC) restricted the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) from using the Ver­s­ova land as casting yard for the ongoing Versova-Bandra Sea Link (VBSL) project, MSRDC has now filed a review petition to revoke the order.

An MSRDC official said, “The project’s estimated cost is Rs11,000 crore. The contractor has carried out various prerequisite work and has spent Rs30 crore as on April 30 while Rs21 crore has been spent on design and survey based on the legitimate expectation that they would be allowed to commence the project with the temporary casting yard.

However, the project work has slowed down.”The corporation further pointed out the money has been defrayed from the public exchequer and would cause tremendous loss if the order is not revoked.

According to MSRDC, the casting yard is important for the project and only if the contractor has the place, the civil work of the sea link can progress and can be completed within the set deadline. Otherwise, the project will linger on.

Another official remarked if the court does not pass the order in favour of MSRDC, the corporation will have to continue their search for a new place. As per reports, the authority had identified land in Oshiwara for the casting yard but it could not be acquired due to some legal issues.

Moreover, the authority has also requested the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to allow them to use the previous Bandra Worli Sea Link (BWSL) casting yard.

This request too was denied due to the proposed Sewage Treatment Plant at BWSL yard. The official informed, “We have a place near MSRDC headquarters at Bandra Reclamation which is currently used as a casting yard for the ongoing Metro work. The contractor will hand over the plot within a year and if nothing works out, that place can be used for VBSL.”