VBA joins political squadron on Aarey

Mumbai: Adding up the to list of political parties protesting the cutting of trees for the construction of metro car shed, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) party also echoed their voice. VBA spokesperson Dr Arun Sawant stated his party has been supporting the Aarey villagers in this issue and they refrained from coming into the forefront as this is an environmental issue and not appropriate to politicise it. “The government is injecting slow poison into the lives of the people,” said Sawant, “The cutting down of so many trees will increase the toxicity in the air we breathe,”

While chief minister, Devendra Fadnavis had been defiant about the project,the Shiv Sena have opposed cutting down of the trees. “Earlier Sena encouraged the construction of Royal Palms resort in Aarey, their stand on this issue is also hypocritical as they are just doing this to woo the voters,” he further alleged that the Sena will never upset the contractors' lobby in the Brihanmumbai Muncipal Corporation (BMC) which is mainly dominated by Uddhav Thackeray’s party.

Sawant further pointed out, the government disregards the rationality of science in their administration. “The airport gets affected due to the rains every year, because the Mithi river flows beneath the airport, nobody speak about this issue as the government disregards science,” added Sawant.

He also informed, “A large stretch of land is being kept at BKC for the construction of bullet train car-shed, in which no one is interested, the authorities could have easily used that portion of land as well.” Adding to this he mentioned, places like Mahalaxmi, Kanjurmarg, Bhandup and Colaba has large areas of government lands which stands at 160 hectares but they chose Aarey as they want to transform it into a commercial hub similar to the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in the future.