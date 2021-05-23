Vax Jabs: BMC allows walk-in registration for 3 days

In an attempt to fast pace the vaccination process the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has allowed walk-in permission to citizens for three days this week.

Issuing a statement on Sunday evening, the BMC said that from May 24-26, doses could be administered to patients, while between May 27-29 doses will be administered to only those who are registered.

Earlier this month, the BMC had announced that it will implement an odd and even policy for walk-in and pre registered beneficiaries in Mumbai. In the issued statement, the BMC also maintained that patients between the age group 45-60 years will be eligible to get the doses along with Front line workers and Health Care workers.

In the issued statement, BMC also maintained that on May 30 vaccination will be suspended and in case there is any change in the schedule the information will be updated via social media.