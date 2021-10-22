Vax drive for college students from October 25 to November 2

The state government will implement ‘Mission Yuva Swasthya’ for Covid-19 vaccination of college students from October 25 to November 2.

The details of the proposed drive were finalised at a meeting on Thursday in the presence of state public health minister Rajesh Tope, higher and technical education minister Uday Samant and tourism and environment minister Aaditya Thackeray. Colleges across the state reopened on October 20.

A public health department release said the vaccination drive is being implemented in coordination with the department of public health, department of higher and technical education and department of medical education to ensure that the youth are vaccinated. Students will be vaccinated on the college premises during the proposed drive. Colleges have been entrusted with the responsibility of setting up the necessary infrastructure comprising vaccination rooms, rest rooms and observation rooms.

The department of public health will provide the necessary staff required. For this, planning is being done at the level of district surgeon, joint director of higher education department, municipal health officer, district health officer, said Tope.

There are about 5,000 institutes of higher education and technical education in the state. At the same time, there are about 40 lakh students in deemed universities and private universities. The aim is to vaccinate these students during the campaign period, said the minister.

Aaditya Thackeray said as the colleges have reopened the youth need to be vaccinated. He further noted that the vaccination will reduce the risk of infection.

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 11:28 AM IST