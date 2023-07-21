 Vashi: Police Van En Route To Mumbai Rams Into BEST Bus At Arenja Chowk; Video Surfaces
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiVashi: Police Van En Route To Mumbai Rams Into BEST Bus At Arenja Chowk; Video Surfaces

Vashi: Police Van En Route To Mumbai Rams Into BEST Bus At Arenja Chowk; Video Surfaces

The accident happened on Friday morning around 8.30 am at the Arenja Chowk in Vashi. Visuals of the crash has been going viral on social media which shows the two vehicles' front colllided into each other.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 21, 2023, 12:30 PM IST
article-image
Vashi: Police Van En Route To Mumbai Rams Into BEST Bus At Arenja Chowk; Video Surfaces | Screengrab

A BEST bus and a police van collided in Navi Mumbai's Vashi area after the bus sriver lost control of the vehicle. The head-on collision injured the driver of the police van and the bus driver. The two sustained minor injuries; however, the extent of damages is yet to be calculated as well.

The accident happened on Friday morning around 8.30 am at the Arenja Chowk in Vashi. Visuals of the crash has been going viral on social media which shows the two vehicles' front colllided into each other.

Cause of the accident

The personnel in the police van were en route to Mumbai for the Maharashtra Monsoon Legislature Session. Another car jumped a red signal and took a right turn before speeding away. The security force driver trying to safeguard passengers however the driver lost control over their vehicle.

Senior Police Inspector of APMC Traffic Branch Vimal Bidve was quoted by Lokmat sauing that the car accident remenants were removed from the road and the traffic went smoothly.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Heavy To Very Heavy Showers In Parts Of City & Suburbs; Raigad-Irshalgad...

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Heavy To Very Heavy Showers In Parts Of City & Suburbs; Raigad-Irshalgad...

Vashi: Police Van En Route To Mumbai Rams Into BEST Bus At Arenja Chowk; Video Surfaces

Vashi: Police Van En Route To Mumbai Rams Into BEST Bus At Arenja Chowk; Video Surfaces

Manipur Sexual Assault Case: Mumbai BJP MLA Miffed With Top Court's Remark; Says, 'SC Should Run...

Manipur Sexual Assault Case: Mumbai BJP MLA Miffed With Top Court's Remark; Says, 'SC Should Run...

Raigad Landslide: Search Operation Resumes On Day 2; 119 Villagers Yet To Be Traced

Raigad Landslide: Search Operation Resumes On Day 2; 119 Villagers Yet To Be Traced

Navi Mumbai: Former LoP At PMC Visits Irshalwadi, Extends Help To Landslide Victims; Visuals Surface

Navi Mumbai: Former LoP At PMC Visits Irshalwadi, Extends Help To Landslide Victims; Visuals Surface