Vashi: Police Van En Route To Mumbai Rams Into BEST Bus At Arenja Chowk; Video Surfaces

A BEST bus and a police van collided in Navi Mumbai's Vashi area after the bus sriver lost control of the vehicle. The head-on collision injured the driver of the police van and the bus driver. The two sustained minor injuries; however, the extent of damages is yet to be calculated as well.
The accident happened on Friday morning around 8.30 am at the Arenja Chowk in Vashi. Visuals of the crash has been going viral on social media which shows the two vehicles' front colllided into each other.
Cause of the accident
The personnel in the police van were en route to Mumbai for the Maharashtra Monsoon Legislature Session. Another car jumped a red signal and took a right turn before speeding away. The security force driver trying to safeguard passengers however the driver lost control over their vehicle.
Senior Police Inspector of APMC Traffic Branch Vimal Bidve was quoted by Lokmat sauing that the car accident remenants were removed from the road and the traffic went smoothly.