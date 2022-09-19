Vashi police book an unidentified person for flashing minor | Pixabay

Vashi police registered a case against an unidentified person for allegedly flashing a minor girl on Saturday evening. The girl was going to her painting class when the accused flashed her while asking for an address.

According to police, around 5.30 pm on Saturday near Maratha Bahwan in sector 15 in Vashi, the accused who was on a motorbike asked the minor girl for an address in sector 18 in Vashi. While talking to her, the accused man had also offered her to sit on his motorbike to help him in locating the address. However, the minor girl, a resident of Koparkhairane, refused.

However, when the girl moved on towards her class, the man from behind asked her again. “After standing the motorbike on the side stand, he opened his paint zip and flashed his private part,” said a police official from the Vashi police station.

After returning home, the girl narrated the whole incident to her parents who did not waste time and approached Vashi police. The Vashi police registered a case against the unidentified person under the relevant section of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act. “We have started the investigation and are checking the CCTV footage of the area to trace the accused,” said a police official from Vashi police station.

