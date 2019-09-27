Vashi man's gangrape: Police apathy arouses citizens' ire

Mumbai: Navi Mumbai Police are at the receiving end of citizens' wrath in the aftermath of a 36-year-old man's gangrape by five drug addicts near Sagar Vihar Lake, Vashi on Monday. With the recent, massive drug seizures made by Delhi Police and the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), the question being asked is how the Navi Mumbai Police could be so oblivious of the criminal activity in their jurisdiction.

Lately, Navi Mumbai has become a hotbed of crime, with incidents of drug-peddling on the rise, especially in Vashi, where the gangrape occurred on Monday evening. According to police, the man was allegedly whisked away by five drug addicts while he was smoking and forcibly taken to a deserted place where they gangraped him.

A Vashi resident even questioned what Navi Mumbai Police were doing when the drug manufacturing units were operational at two places, which were recently raided by Delhi Police and the Maharashtra ATS. The Sector 8 resident, who did not wish to be named, said, "We have complained of the druggie menace to the police authorities time and again, but the problem continues to prevail. Since police have failed to act, we are forced to ensure our children do not go outdoors after 7pm."

After receiving repeated complaints from citizens, Navi Mumbai Commissioner of Police (CP) Sanjay Kumar has ordered strict action against drug peddlers. Following the top cop's orders, police initiated a crackdown and activated the anti-drug squad. Despite the large drug hauls, citizens claim police are not doing enough and sale of drugs continues.