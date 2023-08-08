Vasai-Virar: Police Bust Fake Construction Document Racket; 5 Held

Representative Image

Mumbai: A case has come to light that as many as 55 buildings were constructed in Vasai Virar city on the basis of fake documents. Virar police have arrested 5 people in this case. It has been revealed that documents have been made using fake stamps, letterheads, contracts from Municipalities, collectors, CIDCO and secondary registered offices.

Fake construction permission (CC), fake joint completion certificate (PCC) and fake occupancy certificate (OC) were being prepared on fake municipal letterhead. For this, fake stamps of various departments were prepared. Virar police have arrested 5 individuals namely Machhindra Vanmane, Dilip Adkhale, Prashant Patil, Dilip Benvanshi and Rajendra Naik in this case. These accused had obtained approval under Rera on the basis of forged documents by registering with the secondary registrar.

Police have found 93 fake stamps of Collector, Deputy Collector, Deputy Director of Urban Development, Sarpanch, MMRA, Architect, Lawyer etc., 22 fake rubber stamps of various developers and architects, 600 letterheads of municipality, 500 letterheads of CIDCO and 55 files of fake building documents from the accused. Accused Rajesh Naik was making fake stamps.

