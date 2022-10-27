Vasai-Virar: One booked for duping six people on pretext of providing them government jobs

One booked for duping six people on pretext of providing them government jobs |

Vasai-Virar: The police have registered a case of cheating and forgery against a man for allegedly duping at least six people on the pretext of providing them government jobs. The accused had also provided a bogus joining letter of Urban Development Department (UDD) to one of the victims, police said.

The complainant in the case is a resident of Vikas Nagari in Virar. In July this year, the victim had received a phone call from a person informing the victim that he had received the victim's number from a common friend stating that the victim was in need of a job in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The victim confirmed to the caller that he was looking for a job in the municipal corporation, after which the caller informed him that a total eight vacancies have come out in the BMC. The caller told the victim that the victim would have to bear some expenses in order to get the job, police said.

The fraudster induced the victim to pay money

Since then till date, the fraudster induced the victim to pay Rs 16200 on various pretexts such as getting an NOC document prepared from a lawyer and medical certificate.

The fraudster kept promising the victim that he would get the job done and also promised to take him to the Mantralaya and give him his offer letter.

The fraudster even told the victim that he would have to undergo two months training after which he would get Rs 28000 per month salary.

The scammer avoided responding victim

However, from last week onwards, the fraudster began avoiding taking calls from the victim. The victim later learnt that like him, the fraudster had taken money from five other persons as well on the pretext of providing them jobs.

One of the victims was also provided a bogus joining letter of UDD by the fraudster. The fraudster had taken a total of Rs 72000 from the victims. The complainant then lodged a criminal offence with the police on Wednesday in this regard.

The police have registered a case under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (forgery) and 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.