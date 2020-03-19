Vasai-Virar Corporation says no to Coronavirus, undertakes deep cleaning of public transport buses

MUMBAI : The Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) has stressed on the importance of disinfecting public transport to combat the novel coronavirus.

Through the ‘No Corona’ initiative, the corporation led by Bahujan Vikas Aghada (BVA) has launched a campaign of cleanliness along with other preventive measures.

Considering that most of the people travel by public transport to work and that the virus has higher chances of spreading in crowded places, the corporation has decided to disinfect all public transport buses after every trip.

This practice will be followed in mornings between 9 am and 1pm as well as in the evenings.The buses will be sanitized by spraying disinfectants on the outside as well as inside, including hand-rest bars, seats and other things, according to the VVCMC.

Hitendra Thakur, President and member of legislative assembly (MLA), BVA, said every person has to do their bit in fighting the virus. “It is everyone’s responsibility. Cleanliness facilities and amenities are being made available across the city.

Our efforts are to fumigate as many crowded places as we can. Through BVA and VVCMC, we have doubled our cleanliness drive. We are also trying to make the fumigation chemicals available to housing societies and workplaces as well as private organisations,” he added.

The VVCMC has a total of 110 buses under their wing. The disinfecting process is being followed on all these buses which travel along 43 routes and take around 180 trips on a daily basis.

According to VVCMC transport department, the daily ridership in these buses is more than one lakh passengers. “Safeguarding the life of every single VVCMC citizen is of utmost priority to us.

We are capable of using all possible mediums to spread awareness about Coronavirus, its symptoms, and its measures. As a result, the public places are being disinfected,” said Kshitij Thakur, MLA, BVA.

To ensure that the commuters do not face any difficulties, as many as 10 workers per public transport bus are deployed. A single bus takes seven minutes to disinfect.This service has been made available at all six places—Nallasopara East and West, Vasai East and West, and Virar East and West."