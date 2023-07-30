Vasai News: Minor Dumps Her Newborn Boy in Waghralpada, 'Friend' Held For Rape

Representative Image |

It was a hectic week for the crime detection team attached to the Valiv police team after they were informed about a new-born baby boy found abandoned in a patch of grass at the footsteps of a hill in the Waghralpada area of Vasai (east) at around 7 am on July 21. While a case under section 317 (exposure of a child under 12 Years of age by a parent or person having care of it with intention of wholly abandoning it) of the IPC was registered against unknown people,

The newborn was immediately shifted to hospital. Realising the sensitivity of the matter, a team led by senior police inspector-Kailash Barve not only traced the mother, who turned out to be a 15-year-old school going minor girl, but also arrested the 24-year-old youth who was responsible for impregnating her.

How cops traced down the baby's mother

Armed with a list of addresses of new mothers provided by the maternity wards of private hospitals and public health centres, the police team fanned the area to check if the newborns were with their mothers and also questioned local ASHA and Anganwadi volunteers to get some clues.

After more than a week of continuous search, the police team finally traced the mother who turned out to be a 15-year-old minor girl, who after experiencing labour pains had walked out of her tenement and delivered the baby. She came back home after abandoning the newborn at the footsteps of the hill.

Notably, her parents who are daily wage labourers claimed to be neither aware of their daughter’s pregnancy, nor delivery, police said. “We immediately arranged medical treatment for the girl and started investigations which led to the arrest of the accused identified as-Pankaj Ramvinay Sahu (24) within 12 hours.” said Barve.

Father of baby booked for rape

Sahu who was arrested from the Mumbai-Ahmedabad national highway in Vasai has been booked under the relevant sections of IPC for repeatedly committing rape and under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

The girl, who has two younger siblings, was known to the accused. While further investigations were underway, the child welfare committee (CWC) has been informed about the case, police said.