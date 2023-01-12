e-Paper Get App
Vasai: MBVV police help rescue 'distressed' job aspirant from Oman

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Thursday, January 12, 2023, 07:04 PM IST
Not limiting their boundaries, the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police is going the extra mile to help people in distress. The special cell (passport division) of the MBVV police helped rescue a 30-year-old woman from Vasai who had left for Muscat in Oman on 25, August for a job opportunity obtained through an agent.

Agent refused to hand over visa and passport

However, the woman was facing difficulties and wanted to return to her home country. When the agent refused to hand over the returned passport and visa, her mother registered a complaint with the police on 4, January, 2023.

MBVV police contacted Indian embassy in Muscat

Immediately after receiving the complaint, a team from the special branch led by Police Inspector-Kumar Gaurav Dhadwad under the supervision of DCP (headquarters)- Prakash Gaikwad established contact with officials attached to the Embassy of India in Muscat (Oman) seeking help in providing asylum to the woman-in-distress and her safe return. The embassy officials responded positively by immediately contacting the visa sponsor.

Woman safely returns back

After completing all legal formalities like cancellation of the visa in the labour court, the woman was safely sent back to India and reunited with her family on January 9. The MBVV police has earlier helped rescue a 25-year-old victim of domestic violence from Central Africa, a couple from Kuwait and also bringing back an 18-year-old domestic help who was stuck in Dubai.

