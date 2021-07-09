Vasai: MBVV cops busts call centre, arrest 6 men for duping people in name of share trading

Officials of the cyber cell attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have busted an illegal call center in Vasai and rounded up six men including the operator who allegedly lured and duped people on the pretext of reaping huge profits by investing into shares.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by API Pravin Swami under the supervision of DCP (Crime) Dr. Mahesh Patil raided an apartment in the Ambadi Road area of Vasai and found six suspects operating the fake call center. The accused have been identified as Adil Yusuf Memon (28), Hussain Noman Bundiwala (22), Hujefa Akbar Barainwala (25), Murtuja Hujema Bhandupurwala (19), Hussain Shabbir Sanjanwala (23) and Abdeli Shabbir Ijji (21).

Apart from seizing 16 mobile phones and 48 SIM cards, the police team also found details of 10 bank accounts which were used to make the fraudulent transactions. The accused called up random numbers from across the country and lured their targets into downloading applications only to dupe them of their hard earned money under the guise of attractive returns on investments, police said.

An offence under the relevant sections of the IPC and the Information and Technology Act has been registered in this context at the Manekpur police station in Vasai. Not ruling out the possibility of their involvement in more similar crimes using a similar modus-operandi, the police have appealed to other duped victims to come forward and register their complaints against the fraudsters. Further investigations were underway.