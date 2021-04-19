Vasai: Inter-state thief held for selling 'rented' cameras online; DSLR cameras, lens worth Rs 25 lakhs recovered

Less than a fortnight after he duped a Vasai-based businessman engaged in the business of renting out cameras in Vasai, the accused landed into the custody of the Manekpur police on Saturday. The accused who has been identified as- Siddesh Sunil Mahale turned out to be a habitual offender inter-state offender involved in a spate of similar crimes in Mumbai, Thane, Navi-Mumbai Nagpur, Pune, Baramati, Surat (Gujarat), Delhi, Goa and Raipur (Chhattisgarh).

In his complaint to the police, the 28-year-old businessman had stated that he had placed an advertisement on a popular search engine offering a range of high definition Digital Single Lens Reflex (DSLR) cameras on a rental basis. Soon, he got a call from a person who identified himself as Yogesh and was in need of a camera-on-rent for three days. The complainant agreed to the rental deal, however the accused fled with the DSLR camera and lens worth more than Rs.3.15 lakh.