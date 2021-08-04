Vasai: Fake cop held for fleecing money from citizens

Thanks to the alertness and presence of mind shown by a 32-year-old woman, an imposter landed into the custody of the Manekpur police in Vasai on Monday.

According to her statement to the police, the woman who works as a cook was headed to her home when she was accosted on the Vasai skywalk by the imposter who identified himself as a police personnel. The imposter leveled wild allegations and threatened to register an offence against her.

Scared by the threats, the woman handed over Rs. 1500 to the man. However, she noticed that the man was fleecing other pedestrians on various pretexts. Sensing something fishy, the woman alerted two uniformed constables about the incident, who immediately reached the spot and apprehended the imposter after a hot chase.

The imposter who has been identified as-Sandip Devgirkar (38)- a resident of Virar, was arrested and booked under sections 170 (personating a public servant) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC. Not ruling out the possibility of his involvement in many such reported or unreported offences, the Manekpur police is conducting further investigations into the case.