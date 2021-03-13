Vasai: Cops nab gang who stole bikes by learning tricks on YouTube

The crime detection unit of the Manekpur police in Vasai have arrested four youngsters for their involvement in a spate of bike theft cases in and around the region. The investigating team was surprise to learn that the accused had apparently learnt the art of starting bikes without the help of keys by watching videos on YouTube.

Alarmed by the sudden spurt in bike theft cases, a police team led by Senior Police Inspector- Bhausaheb Aher under the supervision of DCP (Zone II)- Sanjay Kumar Patil intensified vigilance and activated their core informer network. Acting on a tip-off the police team zeroed in on the accused who have been identified as- Robinson Peter Lopez (24), Roshan Bharat Tiwari (27), Navin Rajesh Mishra (24) and Dhananjay Tarkeshwar Goswami (18)- all residents of Naigaon-Vasai belt.

After rounds of sustained interrogation the quartet confirmed their involvement in twelve bike theft cases committed by them in the different areas falling under the jurisdiction of the police stations including- Manekpur, Tulinj, Valiv and Nallasopara.

During investigations it also came to light that the gang used to refer to online videos on YouTube to learn the technique of starting a bike without its key by tampering the ignition wires of self- start bikes and also the trick to break the handle of bar lock without drawing attention of people.

While the accused have been booked under section 379 of the Indian Penal Code, the investigating team has recovered twelve stolen bikes from the possession of the accused who have been remanded to custody. Not ruling out more arrests and recoveries, the Manekpur police is conducting further investigations into the case.