Vasai: Cops lay trap, nab peddler with five kg ganja

A team from the crime branch (unit II) of the Mira Bhayandar- Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate arrested a notorious drug peddler who was found to be in possession of more than five kilograms of ganja (cannabis) worth around Rs one lakh in Vasai late on Monday night. Acting on a tip-off received by Police Inspector- Shahuraj Ranawre laid a trap near the Chinchoti bridge in Vasai and apprehended the suspect identified as- Ashok Ganesh Gaikwad at around 11:30 pm on Monday.

The accused who is a resident of Kothadi Pada area in Vasai was found to be in possession of a bag stashed with ganja. A case under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the accused who was remanded to custody by the district court.

Investigations were underway to ascertain the source and destination of the contraband, police said.