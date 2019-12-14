‘Varsha night gang plotted against BJP mass leaders’ says Gote

Mumbai: Former BJP MLA Anil Gote has accused the then state chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and his "coterie" of conspiring against mass leaders like Eknath Khadse and Pankaja Munde. Gote, who recently joined the NCP, dubbed the then CM's official residence, where "conspiracies were hatched” as "Varsha night club".

Gote alleged that a group of BJP leaders, including the then minister Girish Mahajan, would meet Fadnavis at his official residence every night and hatch plots on strengthening the local opponents of these mass leaders.

Gote said he joined the Sharad Pawar-led party as he was "fed up" with the conspiracies of this "Varsha night club".