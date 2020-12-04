Varavara Rao to be in Mumbai hospital till December 14

Taking note of the "slight improvement" in his health, the Bombay High Court on Thursday said the Telugu poet-activist Varavara Rao would continue to stay in the private hospital, at least till December 14.

A bench of Justices Sambhaji Shinde and Makarand Karnik said it will further consider Rao's health status and pass orders in the next hearing.

Notably, the judges had last month ordered the Taloja jail authorities to shift Rao to city-based Nanavati hospital for his "post-Covid" treatment.

Subsequently, the Maharashtra government's home minister Anil Deshmukh had also agreed to shift Rao in the private hospital for his treatment.

The bench was dealing with a plea filed by Rao's wife P Hemalatha seeking directives to the jail authorities to shift her ailing husband to a private hospital for further treatment. She through senior counsel Indira Jaising, had highlighted the serious ailments that her husband is suffering from and had sought his further treatment at a private hospital.

On Thursday, when the matter was called out, the prosecutor submitted a report before the judges.

Having perused the report, the bench noted that Rao's health has improved a bit.

"There is a slight improvement in Rao's health. Thus, we think, he should continue to remain in the hospital till December 14," the bench said.

The judges accordingly, adjourned the matter till December 14.