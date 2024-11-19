Vandre East, Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Zeeshan Siddique Looks To Retain Seat Just Weeks After Father's Murder

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Vandre East | FPJ

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Election 2024 is just around the corner. All eyes are on the big fight between the ruling Mahayuti, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena-Shinde) alongwith Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis (BJP), Ajit Pawar (NCP); and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) led by Sharad Pawar (NCP-Sharad Pawar), Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena-UBT) and Nana Patole (Congress). Vandre East Assembly constituency is one of the key constituencies everyone has their eyes on. Vandre East assembly constituency comes in Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency.

Vandre East (or Bandra East) constituency is one of the 288 seats from the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly up for grabs. The constituency, designated by number 176, falls in Mumbai Suburban District. Vandre East, the general category constituency, is currently represented in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly by Congress' Zeeshan Siddique.

Zeeshan Siddique, whose father Baba Siddique was murdered recently, is contesting the election this time as well. Against him is Varun Sardesai from Shiv Sena (UBT).

In Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Elections 2019, Zeeshan Siddique defeated Shiv Sena's Vishwanath Mahadeshwar by 5790 votes. Siddique got 38337 votes while Mahadeshwar got 32547 votes.

Vandre East 2019 poll results | Election Commission

In 2015 by-election, Shiv Sena's Trupti Sawant secured victory.

As per latest numbers from Election Commission Vandre East constituency has 2,49,104 voters.

Current situation in Maharashtra assembly:

Currently, the ruling dispensation in Maharashtra has 202 MLAs with it. Out of these, BJP has 102 seats, NCP (Ajit Pawar) has 40, Shiv Sena (Shinde) has 38 and other parties have 22.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has 69 seats in its kitty. Out of these, Congress has 37, Shiv Sena (UBT) has 16, NCP (Sharad Pawar) has 12 while other parties have six seats. Fifteen seats are vacant.