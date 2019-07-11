Van driver held for sex abuse of Nagpur schoolgirl

<p><strong>Nagpur:</strong> Parents in Nagpur are concerned about the security of their children and failing law and order situation. In a latest shocking incident, a school van driver took one of the minor wards to a secluded spot and tried to sexually assault the girl.</p><p>The accused, Ashish Verma, was dropping the kids back home on Tuesday, when at the end one boy and girl were remaining. At the time, Verma pulled over the van in a secluded place and sent the boy to purchase some chips. He took the girl forcibly to the last seat and began to sexually assault the girl.</p><p>A woman, who was passing by, noticed something strange going on. She took a bold step of pulling Verma out. Meanwhile, because of all the screams, other people came to the place. Crowd gathered and beat Verma till he started bleeding profusely.</p><p>People called the police and told them about the incident. The cops rescued Verma from being killed and arrested him. The minor is being counselled as she is tormented. </p><p>The driver lives in the same neighbourhood as the victim schoolgirl and her family. She is tormented by the incident and fears once he is out he may stalk her. He has been driving the school van in a convent school for the past several years.</p>.<p><strong>For all the live updates, latest news, views on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">Cricket World Cup 2019</a>, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019</a>. Follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">World Cup 2019</a></strong></p>