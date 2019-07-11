Mumbai

Updated on IST

Van driver held for sex abuse of Nagpur schoolgirl

By FPJ Bureau

Parents in Nagpur are concerned about the security of their children and failing law and order situation. In a latest shocking incident, a school van driver took one of the minor wards to a secluded spot and tried to sexually assault the girl.

Van driver held for sex abuse of Nagpur schoolgirl

Recent Stories

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in