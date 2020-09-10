Valuables go missing from Covid centre in Dahisar

A mangalsutra and a mobile phone were reported missing from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a Dahisar-based Covid centre last week. The incident came to light when the victim, who recently died of the virus, was found without her mangalsutra and phone, which led to the family approaching police. While police are reviewing the CCYV camera footage of the premises over the past week, they are also questioning the staff and management. Late on Thursday, police registered a First Information Report in the matter and are probing the case, while they still suspect that the ornaments could be misplaced.