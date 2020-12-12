Valiv cops nab notorious car thieves from Nashik

Less than a week after they stole a vehicle from Vasai, sleuths of the Valiv police arrested a duo from Nashik for their involvement in the crime. The accused are believed to be members of an inter-district gang who are involved in a spate of vehicle thefts in and around the region.

According to the police, they received a complaint in context to theft of a Mahindra Bolero pick-up van from the Valiv Phata area of Vasai on 5, December. With virtually no clue in their hand, the investigating team tried to track the movement of the stolen vehicle on the virtue of intensified surveillance at toll collection booths on the suspected getaway routes.

Armed with information that a large number of stolen vehicles-especially pick-up vans and jeeps are taken to Dhule to be sold in scrap, the police team trained their concentration on this route.