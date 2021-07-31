Valiv: Bikers ferrying illicit booze held after hot chase

Thanks to the alertness and presence of mind shown by a police sub inspector attached to the Valiv police station, two bootleggers landed into the custody of the police on Friday.

On his way to investigate a crime scene, Police Sub Inspector-L.B.Bora spotted two suspicious looking persons riding a bike sans number-plate on the Santosh Bhuvan road. The pillion rider was carrying two rubber tubes and a nylon bag.

Sensing something fishy, Bora chased the bikers and managed to intercept them near Gavraipada. Upon checking Bora found the rubber tubes and the nylon bag stuffed with illicit liquor worth more than Rs. 9,000

. Bora alerted the on-duty beat marshals who immediately arrived at the spot and took the duo (aged 24 and 25 years) into custody. The police impounded the bike and booked the duo under section 65 (e) of the Prohibition Act. Investigations were on to trace the source of illicit liquor.